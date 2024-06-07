“Fuck the Carburetor” by Florence Weinberger

Florence Weinberger

FUCK THE CARBURETOR

I was just out of high school.

Yes, I said, I am a bookkeeper,

when I’d had only one year of

numbers a few decimals short

of failure.

They hired me, sent me upstairs,

sat me at a desk cantilevered

over the body shop, a pack of

condoms in one of the drawers,

a fountain pen—

and below me, all day,

banging away, fixing wrecks,

the men cursed, fuck this,

fuck that, fuck the crankshaft,

fuck these fucking valves, until

one or another would remember

I was up there, an embodied angel

sent to keep an eye on them

and would sheepishly apologize,

and soon forget.

That was the fifties, fuck still a

dirty word. Even cock. Even

vagina. No longer obscene, fuck

reprises on movie screens, college

campuses, the news.

What is this loon fever that flies off

tongues ad nauseam, mumbled,

thundered, sung and rapped, tattooed on

knuckles, slapped on walls? Wikipedia

calls it profane, but not as bad as cunt in

England, where it’s first. Motherfucker

comes in second, but back to fuck, still

censored in some quarters, as if it causes

skin to peel, as if it comes with grief, for

the seeping out of tenderness, abandonment

of the long caress, promises whispered,

time given, held back, given over to the

rise that came with love and want. When

motherfucker eructs, the rage that rises in the

throat is only love, begging to be won again.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Florence Weinberger: “When I was eight years old, I said ‘fuck you’ to my mother; the beating I got baffled me. Of course I had no clue, only that it was a bad word, not yet in general use when I graduated from high school in 1950. Hearing it spewed with such gleeful abandon on the floor of a body shop in the Bronx, it still had its power to shake me. ‘Grist for the mill,’ as Ram Dass said of just about everything. I took it to include a poem kept waiting for all these years.”

