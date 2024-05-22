“I’m Convinced You Actually Liked the Whole Wheat Pancakes” by Danielle Lisa

Danielle Lisa

I’M CONVINCED YOU ACTUALLY LIKED THE WHOLE WHEAT PANCAKES

for Mom

Remember the first apartment we chose? When it was time

for us to finally live together and we had to find something fast

and imperfect. With the landlord who barged in every time we were too

loud—I think she had an 8 p.m. bedtime. It was stomaching that,

and then the new school, where I had to wear a uniform

and listen to classmates brag about how much money

daddy spent on them. In Spanish class, we were assigned

to draw a diagram of our homes, labeling each space.

I thought nothing of our four rooms, until hands started

to rise, small voices asking, “What’s the Spanish spelling

for movie theater ?” Apparently, some of them had skate

parks. That’s when it got hard to get me to school. I

remember it well: your relentless hands around my relentless

ankles. Every morning, you pulled, and I fought, until

it was too late to catch the bus, and you had to drive me.

And every morning, you gave me a bowl of Agave syrup, with

some whole wheat pancakes swimming inside. You acted

like you hated them, but each morning, when I held the bowl

in my hands like just being near them was wrong, you’d

have me pass them up front and you’d suck them down in seconds.

I’ll never forget when I asked you one of my first sex

questions, and you replied with, “I don’t know, Google it.”

But it was that morning of 6th grade when I didn’t want to

go to school, so you wrote a note that began with,

“Danielle’s under the weather,” and justified it to me with,

“Well … there’s weather happening above us,” that I first knew

living together was going to be an adventure, which is always

what I wanted most of all, not love, or happiness, just something

to talk about, which (at some point) translated to writing.

I wasn’t sure where anything would take us, but look at here.

What we have built together. I can say anything, and

nothing rattles. You can say anything, and what we

have stands still. We can climb on it, threaten it, light

it on fire, but the beast we built just yawns, and we go

quietly on, in our (sometimes covert) little ways of

loving one another. I’m twenty-five, and you push me

onto the sidewalk when a car comes. Always desperate

to save my life, not knowing you already did.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Danielle Lisa: “At the age of two, I had a bad fall. I cried and cried. Nothing my mom did was calming me down until, in her attempts to say something comforting, she happened to use two words that rhymed. The crying stopped instantly, as I repeated the words back in awe. She knew in that moment that her daughter was a poet. Now at 26, poetry doesn’t get me to stop crying; it makes me start. It has been a lifeline. My dream is to write full-time, but for now, I will continue to work office jobs and sneak off to the bathroom whenever an idea strikes.”

