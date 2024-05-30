“Of California, the Wild” by Breonne Stiglitz

Image: “Night Train” by Gerrie Paino. “Of California, the Wild” was written by Breonne Stiglitz for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG) __________ Breonne Stiglitz OF CALIFORNIA, THE WILD There, on a midnight railway, beyond the static of the locusts, a small, broken hum from an old radio blinks in and out, in and out, through Cuyahoga Valley when Ohio was for lovers. A golden sepia-toned starlet leans on the glass of the window and wonders as the steam blows from the engine ahead. A man in a frock coat and a three-piece suit tips his hat as her wonder floats into the aisle where it collides with his glistening glare. Her rosy, peach cheeks pull her mouth to her ears, and she can hear the distant voices of California, the wild calling her name. There, where the cars drive faster, the trees turn to telephone poles, and the lights burn an afterimage into the eyes of twilight— puddles spilt in the street, reflecting the stoplights, the theater, the neon signs that curl fingers inwards to lift skirts and seduce prey, to convince onlookers to buy lipstick and pearls that bleed and coil like snakes around the necks of the Beautiful and the Enlightened. And it pulls like a venom, pulsing, a steam engine traveling across the skin of a Hollywood dream, where it once whistled

like a biting catcall,

that now, sits amongst

the brush and thistle

to shelter the rabbits

from the foxes’ mouths,

an orchestra of crickets—

the sounds of the night

begging

the locomotive to move

again under God’s collection

of dying stars, wheels

that once turned as time does.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2024, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There is a dreamy, cinematic quality to this image that I felt was perfectly captured by ‘Of California, the Wild.’ I found it effortless and satisfying to imagine this ‘golden sepia-toned starlet’ looking out the train window until the natural landscape fades and ‘the trees turn / to telephone poles.’ There is magic in the way the poet contrasts the glamour and glitz of Hollywood (“the neon signs/that curl fingers inwards”) against the still-wild California land. The poem ends with a haunting reminder that the train is an agent of time–once relentless and vibrant; now frozen, just a memory.”

