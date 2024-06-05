“My 88-Year-Old Mother-in-Law Decides to Make New Year’s Resolutions” by Laurie Uttich

Laurie Uttich

MY 88-YEAR-OLD MOTHER-IN-LAW DECIDES TO MAKE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

and I want to say, oh, Rose, why? but there’s no way to pass the prime

rib and pretend the words You’ll be dead soon enough aren’t standing

behind her, waiting to be said. Instead, I say, Maybe we strive for more

pleasure this year instead and she nods, but her dead husband walks in

and a wave of grief floods the floors. We wade awhile in all she’s lost—

so many streams of her joy drained dry—and then I rise and slice

the rum cake I made that morning. I cut through the glaze of sugar

and pecans and present it on a plate that still bears the prints of my mother

who gave them to me before she died. I center it, sprinkle it with cocoa,

and bless it with cream I whipped by hand. I slide silver from the drawer

and polish it on a clean cloth and I set it in front of her like a sacrifice

to something I’m not brave enough to name. My mother-in-law smiles:

as she aged, she’s learned to recognize love when it appears on another

woman’s wedding china. She places the cake on her tongue and 20 years

fall away. We sit in the exhale and we breathe in all we were born to delight

in and then the moment passes and she is on to sleep cycles and squeezing

back into a size 12 and catching up with Ancestory.com. She makes a list

of all she didn’t achieve last year and asks me if I think she’ll live to see

her granddaughter marry. I don’t say, Who knows if any of us will? but days

have passed and I keep thinking about pleasure and how it comes when you

call it. A red cardinal studies the birdfeeder outside my window and watches

over the brown one while she lifts her beak to the seeds. The sun streaks

the sky and the white plume of a plane heads toward the west. My goddaughter

holds a newborn a thousand miles away and her baby’s scent wanders into

my living room. I settle into the soft skin of her neck and drink her in. Later,

I’ll study my husband’s shoulders and measure their width with the same

appreciation I did on a dance floor over 35 years ago. Look, I know we’re all

dying and some of us are already dead. But there is a book by my bed, a dog

who considers me her own, and there is rum and cake and words that wait

within. Tomorrow, I’ll walk by the river and the water will be brown

and the snakes sleeping in the shade, but I’ll only see the way the sun blinks

between the trees and winks at the waves. I’ll think of my sons, but

I won’t wrap them in worry. I’ll only see the great gift they are, the men

they are on their way to becoming. I’ll let everything I love—everything

I will ever love—settle on my own narrow shoulders and I’ll hold it out

to you, Reader of Poems, on a plate from my mother’s cabinet. I’ll ask

you to study its face. You can see it, right? It’s there, in front of you,

scratched but not cracked. It could have broken a thousand times

in 60 years, but still it survives, shines. It’s too obvious of a metaphor

—I know that—but I don’t know how to call Pleasure by its first name

and not fall to my knees when it answers. I’m one of those who bleed.

The world’s suffering is my own. (I know you’re the same.) But I can’t

stop thinking about how much the world needs poetry and pleasure

and everything that wavers in between and I don’t know much about

resolutions or all the ways we can thrive (or hide), but I want to pull

you into my kitchen, place a plate next to a fork, and tell you the secret

to rum cake is 5 eggs and vanilla pudding and Bacardi Dark and when

you leave for the night and step out into the black where the Florida

frogs speak in a language older than ours; I want you to match their

pitch with your own.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Laurie Uttich: “My poetry tends to be full of fury or grief. It stumbles into a room, throws an emotion on the floor, and slams the door on the way out. I revel in the release of my Inner Poet who is so different than the person I walk around as every day. She shows her teeth and she doesn’t spend a millisecond worried about what anyone thinks (even you). But one of the men I write with on Fridays at a Florida prison often calls me a contradiction and chides me for my ‘sad stories’ while he writes his own poems about joy. This year, I decided to try and do the same.” (web)

