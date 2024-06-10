“Villanelle over Spilled Milk” by Lizabeth Yandel

Lizabeth Yandel

VILLANELLE OVER SPILLED MILK

every evening the milk spills at dinner.

my puny hand grabs the plastic chalice, fails.

dad swings his fist down like a hammer.

the plates shiver and the tinny silver-

ware shrieks. sister’s wide eyes silently wail

don’t you spill that fucking milk at dinner

but we both know i’m the baby sinner,

i put my hand between my legs like a tail.

dad slams down like a white-knuckle pastor.

tv’s ted danson & kelsey grammer

rerunning dad’s good old tavern days,

now they gulp sorry milk with their liquor.

my milky heart jumps out onto a platter.

tv jingles our troubles are all the same!

sad dad’s mad fist, a wind-up doll of anger

we can’t unwind. & ever after, the danger

rerunning where everybody knows your _____

where the milk is ever spilling at dinner

where all the hands are fists are hammers

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Lizabeth Yandel: “Poetry allows me to reach beyond the precipice of human consciousness into the abyss of what we don’t yet understand and siphon something back. If there’s a point to art, I believe this is it. Even if it’s just the sense of something new, a faint silhouette, I feel I’ve done my job as an artist. Also, I seem to just write poems compulsively. I can’t help myself.” (web)

