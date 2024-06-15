“What Is Your Idle Job?” by Ace Boggess

Ace Boggess

“WHAT IS YOUR IDLE JOB?”

—question (with typo) in a mass email’s subject line

I wait for lunchtime at my desk, spinning

like a boy in a barber’s chair. Come noon, a walk

past pretty girls in flowered clothing, faces blooming

from sunlight’s brownish blush. I sit awhile,

lotus-like beneath a shadowy willow, breathe smells

of cut grass, melting chocolate.

I feed squirrels, sing love songs to pigeons,

watching as they bob their heads in rhythm.

Then it’s back to the office for coffee

tasting like gasoline, maybe a doughnut on the sly.

If my boss pops over, checking my progress,

I greet him with a good-natured pat on the back

to wipe the sticky glaze from my fingertips. After,

it’s time for all the important tasks: I shuffle

blank pages, transfer calls to disconnected numbers.

I wink at my window-reflection. I liaise. Mostly,

I deal with people come looking for me.

I give directions, always surprised if they reappear,

winded & flushed, to ask me where I am.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2005

Tribute to Lawyer Poets

__________

Ace Boggess: “I just like watching things, from at a distance at first and eventually from the center of the scene. I started writing as a way to take photographs of the things I was watching and, later, living. I began with songs as a fun way to take those photos, then moved on to my real love, novels. I picked up the bad habit of writing poems when I finally realized writing novels takes so long that too many important photos never get taken along the way.” (web)

