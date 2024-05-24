“Shovels” by Amit Majmudar

Amit Majmudar

SHOVELS

In a Polish forest as a boy

In a Cleveland driveway as an old man

He shoveled, he shoveled

The secret was to spin and fall

A heartbeat in advance of the gunshots

Over the hole in history

He shoveled, he shoveled

A heartbeat in advance of the aspirin

In a Cleveland snowdrift as an old man

In a Polish winter on another continent

He shoveled, he shoveled

In Bialowieza, Europe’s last old-growth forest

Trees like people hunted to extinction

Children like winged seeds sailing to a far soil

He shoveled, he shoveled

A little divot in a big continent

And shook out seeds from a paper packet

Better than clawing his way down

As he clawed his way up

Through a Polish mass grave as a boy

In Bialowieza, where the last oaks crowded into a ghetto

His pale forearm sprouting in the moonlight

Dirt and blood lining his fingernails

Lying on his back in the mound

He shoveled, he shoveled

Screaming soundlessly into the soundless flurries

In a Cleveland driveway as an old man

In a Polish forest as a boy

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Amit Majmudar: “I grew up in a suburb of Cleveland filled with Eastern European Jewish immigrants and their descendants. I was always fascinated by the histories that lived in the accents and eyes of my friends’ grandparents. This poem was prompted by my memory of a classmate’s grandfather who survived the Holocaust by hiding in Europe’s last old-growth forest and died in an Ohio winter many decades later, while shoveling snow. The image of the shovel connected, for me, Josh’s grandfather’s past and his end, for he had been forced, when a child, to help dig a mass grave.” (web)

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter