“Shovels” by Amit Majmudar

SHOVELS

In a Polish forest as a boy
 
In a Cleveland driveway as an old man
 
He shoveled, he shoveled
 
The secret was to spin and fall 
 
A heartbeat in advance of the gunshots
 
Over the hole in history
 
He shoveled, he shoveled
 
A heartbeat in advance of the aspirin
 
In a Cleveland snowdrift as an old man
 
In a Polish winter on another continent
 
He shoveled, he shoveled
 
In Bialowieza, Europe’s last old-growth forest
 
Trees like people hunted to extinction
 
Children like winged seeds sailing to a far soil
 
He shoveled, he shoveled
 
A little divot in a big continent
 
And shook out seeds from a paper packet
 
Better than clawing his way down
 
As he clawed his way up
 
Through a Polish mass grave as a boy
 
In Bialowieza, where the last oaks crowded into a ghetto
 
His pale forearm sprouting in the moonlight
 
Dirt and blood lining his fingernails
 
Lying on his back in the mound
 
He shoveled, he shoveled
 
Screaming soundlessly into the soundless flurries
 
In a Cleveland driveway as an old man
 
In a Polish forest as a boy
 

from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Amit Majmudar: “I grew up in a suburb of Cleveland filled with Eastern European Jewish immigrants and their descendants. I was always fascinated by the histories that lived in the accents and eyes of my friends’ grandparents. This poem was prompted by my memory of a classmate’s grandfather who survived the Holocaust by hiding in Europe’s last old-growth forest and died in an Ohio winter many decades later, while shoveling snow. The image of the shovel connected, for me, Josh’s grandfather’s past and his end, for he had been forced, when a child, to help dig a mass grave.” (web)

