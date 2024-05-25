“Rapunzel” by Maria Mazziotti Gillan

Maria Mazziotti Gillan

RAPUNZEL

Think what it must have been like for her, caged

in her tower, the small window cut into dark

stone, the hours it took to brush

and untangle her hair, waiting for the prince

to come so she could let down her hair

and he could climb up to her room.

Think what it must have been like for her, lonely

and starved for attention like the girls now

who stare into their bathroom mirrors, brushing

and combing their hair, applying perfume, mascara,

skin softener, make-up, all in honor of the man who

will stand outside the window, their beauty a braid they

climb up on, their lives spent, breathless and silent,

waiting for a man to rescue them as though their own

hands were not strong enough, their own hearts not

brave enough, their own minds not quick enough for

them to save themselves.

—from Rattle #20, Winter 2003

Tribute to Italian Poets

Maria Mazziotti Gillan: “Poetry is my passion—writing it and sharing it with others through my books, setting up readings for other poets, editing a magazine and anthologies, and organizing prizes. My mother always said, ‘The more I gave away, the more I had to give,’ referring to food, and I have tried to do the same thing with poetry.” (web)

