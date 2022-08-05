“Soprano from the Junior Choir at the Protest” by Shawn R. Jones

Shawn R. Jones

SOPRANO FROM THE JUNIOR CHOIR AT THE PROTEST

Her larynx is raw from chanting.

Every diphthong and syllable aflame.

Each vowel broken. She cannot sing,

We Shall Overcome . That was

her grandmother’s song. And she

is not her grandmother.

So forgive her for wanting

the police precinct destroyed.

Forgive her for cheering

as patrol cars scream between

flames. Forgive her for looting

the Smoke Shop in the alley

on James Street. Forgive her

for listening to Floyd cry,

“Momma” four hundred times

on her cell phone as she fills

a bong with kerosene.

Forgive her as she sticks a rag

in its petite mouth and turns

the soft pink cloth into wick.

Forgive her. Forgive her

as she leans back,

steps forward, shifts

her full body weight,

twists her torso,

drives her elbow forward,

and releases the bong—

a torched bird

with variegated wings.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Shawn Jones: “My poetry tells a story of survival as an ongoing journey—rather than destination.” (web)

