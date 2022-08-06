“Heat Advisory for Rome and Surrounding Areas” by Holly Haeck 

Holly Haeck (age 15)

HEAT ADVISORY FOR ROME AND SURROUNDING AREAS

There is a beehive rotting somewhere under

the Colosseum. Resident hornets come out

sometimes in the summer, and they are furious

and they are starving. When it is sweltering

hot and the streets are lined with seventeen

different versions of the same cart selling

Coke and lemonade to the tourist whose wallet

was just stolen twenty minutes ago and they haven’t

noticed, the bees crawl into people’s ears

and into their Burberry handbags and every stolen

thing, and they sting and they bite and your skin

is like the inside of a blood orange and it’s just

nature. Some people never go to Rome.

Some people only hear about it from

Travel and Leisure and some people

never go back. Some people visit

the Colosseum and send a postcard

back to their friends: Having an amazing

time, wish you were here.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Holly Haeck: “I write poetry to preserve intense thoughts and emotions in a single moment of time. I can arrange the words in a way that makes sense to my mind lyrically and visually on a page, and share it with others in hopes that they will understand, too. Poetry is my own unique way of communicating with others, with myself, and with the world around me.”

