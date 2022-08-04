“Morning at the Elizabeth Arch” by Joe Weil

Joe Weil

MORNING AT THE ELIZABETH ARCH

The winos rise as beautiful as deer.

Look how they stagger from their sleep

as if the morning were a river

against which they contend.

This is not a sentiment

filled with the disdain

of human pity.

They turn in the mind,

they turn

beyond the human order.

One scratches his head and yawns.

Another rakes a hand

through slick mats of thinning hair.

They blink and the street litter moves

its slow, liturgical way.

A third falls back

bracing himself on an arm.

At river’s edge, the deer stand poised.

One breaks the spell of his reflection with a hoof

and, struggling, begins to cross.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Joe Weil: “I’m a fairly good piano player and I fake it on guitar. I play a five string, mostly to incite obsessive-compulsive guitarists to riot. As I’ve told them, you only need three strings to make a chord. When I’m not playing piano or faking it on the guitar, I work as an instructor in the Graduate and Undergraduate Creative Writing program at SUNY, Binghamton. I have one hot chili pepper on rate my professor dot com. Since my mother is dead, I can’t possibly figure out who gave it to me.”

