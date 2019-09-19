September 19, 2019

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

QUESTIONS MY HUSBAND DOESN’T ASK HIMSELF

If my neck is my second

face, what is my knee?

Does this top ride up too much

when I bike in?

How do you learn, at first,

you’re getting double chins?

People say, when you’re a woman,

you’ve lost weight!

People say, it ain’t that bad, and

I don’t think that much

will fit,

when you buy bricks, when you bought

bricks at least ten times

in the same car,

when you know that

they’ll fit just

fine.

How do you know

when all the bricks will be

enough?

When I was young I swam

at school, hearing my breath

make frantic

bubbles, watching how the line

of tile jerked back and forth.

I would see how my arms blurred

just like wet paint

would think of songs that I could play

when I got home

would feel the tight

and the slow ache

and I would eat

and eat

and eat

to fill that pool.

—from Poets Respond

September 17, 2019

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco: “This is responding to the story about the high school swimmer who was disqualified from winning her meet because her suit rode up. It made me think about double standards for women, and about how it feels like you just can’t win.”