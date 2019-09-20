September 20, 2019

Stephanie A. Hart

THE PURSE

Just dump it,

she said

to herself. It’s

the only way.

She had

ten minutes,

ten minutes

after four years

of rushing:

work—diaper—home—dinner—bath—doctor.

Now

was the moment

to clean her purse.

The purple

matchbox car

hit the table

hardest.

Flanked by bits

of crayon

and straw wrappers,

errant pencil tips

and battered

baby barrettes were

the sweaty remains

of the morning’s

pre pre-K

peanut butter

on pumpernickel

and

a nearly empty,

ink-stained bottle

of hand sanitizer.

Nothing was hers.

Nothing.

Not the

crumpled bill given

to her daughter

and then jammed

into the purse

to “keep it safe.”

Not the

spare Spiderman socks.

Not even, really,

the sapphire

set in gold,

an heirloom

from her mother-in-law,

she had removed

when she learned

how easily

fine hair catches

in filigree.

And

the blue book.

What was that?

It wasn’t

a child’s book.

An address book?

No.

A passport?

Yes.

An unmarked passport.

A slim, plain blue

rectangle opening

from the bottom

containing

no photo,

no stamps,

no identifying marks.

Yes.

This was hers.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Stephanie A. Hart: “I write poetry because I can’t stop myself. In every mundane action or interaction, we can find insight into ourselves or human nature or the world around us, if we take a moment to observe. Poetry gives me that moment. I wrote ‘The Purse’ when I challenged my workshop students to write a poem featuring a group of randomly selected mundane objects set together on the table in front of us, including a peanut butter sandwich which I had found in my purse wrapped in a ragged, brown paper towel and pulled apart to lie open-faced and gooey in our make-shift still life. ‘What happened to the peanut butter on pumpernickel?’ asked two of my students when I ran into them at lunch in the dining hall. I ate it.”