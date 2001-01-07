41 – Fall 2013

Description

Single Parent Poets

Conversation with

Francesca Lia Block



This fall Rattle presents an issue dedicated entirely to poets who are (or have been) single parents. These 37 writers have not only taken on the most important job in the world—alone—but have also found it fertile ground for poetry. Five personal essays guide our journey, each shedding light on their inspiring lives from different angles. Whether parenting solo by choice or by tragedy, whether dealing with the stress of sole custody or the sadness of separation, these writers make room for their art, and share with us all stories worth reading.

In the conversations section, Alan Fox interviews single parent poet and novelist Francesca Lia Block.