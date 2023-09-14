“Bells” by Julia Clare Tillinghast

Julia Clare Tillinghast

BELLS

I dreamed my son was joining the army

We were driving him there in a flood

My mother-in-law and her daughters

Were in the car with us crying

I take a yellow packet of fake sugar

That says it’s made from real sugar

From the cupboard and think about gratitude

How sad I am when I wake up

And I have run out of fake sugar

How now when it’s here

I just take

And I don’t really give a fuck

There is a bad side to this kind of exercise in gratitude

Where you hear a story where you know it’s a fact

That someone brought a machine gun into a school

And shot a group of kindergarteners

And you put down your work

And you get in your car

And you drive to a school

To hold your six-year-old son

And feel how alive he is

There is truth in that gesture

There is gratitude

But it is not a good thing to every day

Think about children dying

My teacher says there is a romance

Between aspects of our body

A couple who are deeply in love

But never see each other

She goes into the apartment

And can smell

That stuff he puts in his hair after he washes it

A water glass with his kiss-place on it

A kiss so quiet now

As to be invisible

She touches everything

Plays his record

Takes a nap where his body was then leaves

The second her silhouette has vanished

The man comes home

He can feel that she’s been there

This is the human self

Desire, ambition, caution, boredom,

A bell always swinging from east

To west, the sound of the heart

How hard it is to live inside the big picture

Hard maybe impossible

We have answers but somehow not enough space in the brain

To hold them all at once

All at once which is how we really are

Alive and dead

So children’s hearts are immortal

Because we need them to be

Every moment they beat

To keep the children running

Because they are children,

And are dying

Because we cannot let them die, and we do

—from Rattle #41, Fall 2013

Tribute to Single Parent Poets

__________

Julia Clare Tillinghast: “Becoming a single parent is, for some, freely chosen, and undoubtedly for others, wholly determined by circumstance. However, for me and I believe for many, many single parents, it is a strange combination of choice and no choice. That is, we choose to bear a child or to separate from a partner because we must—because of a deeper demand or calling—for our physical or emotional health, because of a just-knowing deep down what is right for ourselves or our children. I believe this is similar to the choice/no choice that calls a person to be a poet or an artist of any kind. Parenthood, especially single parenthood, often forces a crisis of selfhood. Most of the things that facilitate a well-developed sense of self become scarce, very suddenly and for a long time. Poetry, on the other hand, which thank God can be written quickly, while children are sleeping (as was my poem, ‘Bells’), is one of life’s great teachers of self. Because it mandates super-heroic honesty, it can open great caverns of space—of deep truth, of moral and emotional complexity, and of undomesticated freedom—in very short periods of time. I cannot imagine being a sane parent without it.” (web)

