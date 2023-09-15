“Life Storm” by Corey Mesler

Corey Mesler

LIFE STORM

We who have chuckled aloud

during the making of children,

ought to reform.

—Marvin Bell

The hurricane which is new-life

came to live with us, I guess

it’s been about four years ago.

It knocked us around a bit.

It turned one of us inside out,

the other into a Gordian knot.

The medicine we needed we kept

by the bedside, the bed where

we conceived our child. The

nostrum is love of course, just

like in any fairy tale, in any

fairy tale where the winds still

whistle through the woods

dark as the future, dark as the cave

from which we pulled her, squalling.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Corey Mesler: “With my wife, I own one of the country’s oldest and best independent bookstores, Burks Book Store in Memphis, TN. For the past few years I’ve been working in prose and poetry with dangerous mixtures of whimsy, bent mythology, and personal spirituality, cobbling together book-length manuscripts about the multi-varied world around me.”

