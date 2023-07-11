“Glosa” by Diane Seuss

Diane Seuss

GLOSA

“How miserable I am!” he muttered, “my God, how miserable!” And joy gave way to the boredom of everyday life, and the feeling of irrevocable loss.

—Anton Chekhov, “Typhus”

He took to reading Chekhov late at night

and studied up on Fox Talbot and calotypes.

Watched the History Channel, anything

on Lincoln or the Civil War, Caligula,

who cut off tongues and fucked his sister.

After Chekhov, he’d head downstairs, putter

with a model plane or pull the lint out

of the dryer screen. Sometimes lie fetal

on the couch, make toast, unbuttered.

How miserable I am, he muttered.

Why Chekhov and not Kafka or Conrad?

Why Talbot and not Daguerre? Lincoln

and not Adams or FDR, John Wilkes Booth

and not Leon Czolgosz or Charles Guiteau?

Why model planes and not carved decoys

in the attic? All the while, he was affable

and focused, building a wooden box camera

and writing an early history of photography.

Grief, like photographs, inerasable.

My God, how miserable.

I’m thinking back on childhood. He sucked

his fingers, not his thumb. He seemed happy

but had trouble sleeping, afraid of the dark.

Aren’t all children afraid of the dark? Only

later came the other things, the unspeakable.

It reminds me of that deer we hit, the knife

my then-husband took to its throat, as men

do, letting one brand of suffering cancel out

another. That deer was a door to years of grief.

And joy gave way to the boredom of everyday life.

Chekhov’s stories are essentially plotless.

Mirsky wrote they are a “biography of a mood,”

and Chekhov himself hoped to write

with the objectivity of a chemist. Bored,

he traveled five thousand miles, three thousand

in a rickety carriage drawn by horse,

to the penal colony on Sakhalin Island. Chekhov,

in ill-health, suffering, trotting his way through

wilderness toward imprisoned sufferers, all to cross

paths with the feeling of irrevocable loss.

—from Rattle #41, Fall 2013

Tribute to Single Parent Poets

__________

Diane Seuss: “My ex-husband walked out on us during a blizzard in 1999, dragging his clothes in two garbage bags down the sidewalk and away. From then on, my son was the child of a single mother. He was also a photographer, a reader of Russian fiction, a heroin addict, and now an addict in recovery. I write about him rarely, and always with trepidation, lest I sentimentalize or simplify what has been, for both of us, an undiminishable journey.” (web)

