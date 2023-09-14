2023 Rattle Poetry Prize Winners



We’re pleased to announce the following $15,000 Rattle Poetry Prize winner:

“Time Travel for Beginners”

Ardon Shorr

Ardon Shorr helps scientists talk about their work and why it matters. He teaches academic writing and science communication at Princeton. His workshops have appeared across the country at Harvard, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, and SXSWedu. He’s a fellow with the National Science Foundation and a contributing author to national recommendations for graduate education. He graduated from Oberlin College studying music theory, neuroscience, and chemistry. He holds a Ph.D. in biology from Carnegie Mellon where he studied why astronauts come back with so many health problems, and how living things sense mechanical forces like gravity. (web)

Finalists:

“A Lesson in Metaphor”

River Adams

“Makeup”

Lisa Bass

“Sonnet #1: My Way”

Roberta Beary

“No Evidence”

Dusty Bryndal

“Elegy for Tío Lazarito”

Isabella DeSendi

“Motel Surrender”

Diana Goetsch

“Use Your Words”

Meredith Mason

“Umbrella”

Amy Miller

“The Pool”

Jacob Robinson

“Ants”

Tim Seibles

These eleven poems will published in issue #82 of Rattle. Each of the Finalists are also eligible for the $5,000 Readers’ Choice Award, selected by subscriber vote in February.

Eight additional poems, by M.P. Carver, Isabella DeSendi, Matt Dhillon, Danielle Jones, Anna Kirby, Lance Larsen, Danielle Lisa, and Robert Lynn were selected for standard publication were offered a space in the open section of a future issue.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition, which would not have been a success without your diverse and inspiring poems. We received 5,169 entries, and it was an honor to read every one of them.