“Sonnet #1: My Way” by Roberta Beary

Roberta Beary

SONNET #1: MY WAY

My husband likes to say that love is blind,

and little flaws are meant to be forgot.

This morning while washing out my thong

I checked his phone for texts, all is not fine

since I read them. Killing comes to mind.

The photos on his phone are steamy hot,

I didn’t recognize my best friend Charlotte,

all dolled up in black lace, the sex store kind.

My therapist would say forgive, move on

and I try my best but it’s not easy

although slicing up his boxers helped a bit

as did forwarding his boss those dick pix

from my husband’s phone. Love might be blind

to little flaws but not the cheating bastard kind.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Roberta Beary: “Age 15, I stumble upon a tattered anthology called The Book of Living Verse. It becomes my talisman. Saving my life again and again. In my forties, as one version of my life ends, my mantra is—Write Every Day, No Matter What Catastrophe. Twenty years on, I don’t know if I write to save others or myself. But I know the why doesn’t matter.” (web)

