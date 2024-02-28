“Ants” by Tim Seibles

Tim Seibles

ANTS

Sometimes you’ll see one

far from any yard, maybe

on a bookshelf, Barnes

& Noble—third floor

of the mall—or somehow

whipping across town

with you in your car.

There it is: stepping along

the dusty dashboard

antennae askew, six tiny feet

marking a nearly straight line

pausing once twice as if trying

to remember a missed turn

but without panic, though

it’s probably hungry

and a little pissed

and desperate for the lean

chemical trail of its colony kin

who by now are a million

ant miles away, just beginning

to notice that you-know-who

hasn’t been seen for a while.

Maybe their feelers twitch

with grief or a little envy.

Saw one today

on the basketball court

and wished I could believe

what that ant believed

with those fancy sneaks

flashing all around.

Years ago, in Philadelphia—

Sharpnack Street: row houses

block after block, paint peeling

on the porches, one faded address

after another—I was looking

for Donna’s house.

She had the biggest afro

in the city and a smile

like a lead singer

taking the mike: Donna Lee,

the girl I called a “tackhead”

back in 7th grade because

no one had told me

what puberty could do.

I must’ve had the street wrong

and soon found myself deep

in the turf held by The Clang ,

tough guys mostly my age

and always ready to move

on a stranger, and I knew

those dudes didn’t know me.

But I just kept walking

while the dark flickered

with the streetlights

starting to buzz and the city

like a black leather jacket.

I was sixteen, away

from home with nobody

bossing me around, lost

in a night that might have

gone on forever.

I felt that way again today

wandering a neighborhood

that should’ve been familiar

but nothing is anymore:

not these pocked streets

and untrimmed hedges

not my own busy head

tuning up every fear—

not even my country

though I was born here

almost 70 years ago, but what

should I do? What can anybody

actually do but keep on walking.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Tim Seibles: “The way ant colonies are organized, the fact that they predate humanity by millions of years, and the everywhere-ness of these tiny beings has always fascinated me. This poem began when I noticed an ant on the fifth floor of my apartment complex; I still can’t figure out how it got there—maybe as a passenger on someone’s pants leg. I write poetry because life is both wondrous and poignant, and I feel compelled to celebrate what amazes me and to decry what wounds the world.” (web)

