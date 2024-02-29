“Portrait of my father as the Count of Monte Christo” by Joanna Preston

Image: “Desperado” by G.J. Gillespie. “Portrait of my father as the Count of Monte Christo” was written by Joanna Preston for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Joanna Preston

PORTRAIT OF MY FATHER AS THE COUNT OF MONTE CHRISTO

They have made for him a mask, shaped of

face and chest and shoulders and throat, not

to protect him, but with seven long

black screws to lock him firmly down. He

goes into the machine and something

almost him comes out. Because this is

desperation, this attempt by force

to burn out every hyphae of this

thing burrowed in to his throat his jaw

his tongue into the voice and breath and

savour of my father, and so now

they will burn him.

My father goes into the machine, and

something almost him comes out.

For the burning they give

him morphine. For the burning

they give him morphine. For

the burning they give him morphine and

his skin peels into ribbons and he

goes into the machine, and something

of him comes out.

A chevauchée campaign. Some of his

hair has blackened as though scorched

to its roots. He goes into the machine, and

something of my father comes out. Kind

people pat him dry, press salve and clean

cloth and bandages against him. All this

they can do without looking. He goes

into the machine, and something almost

him comes out. But his mouth

is a charred cave, smoke-filled and

acrid, his throat a scoured-out gully.

His voice is a rumour of flame, carried

by the wind at dusk to where children

are sleeping. He goes into the machine, and

something almost him comes out.

For the burning they give him morphine.

For the burning they give him morphine

and methadone. For the burning they give him

morphine and methadone and catch

each other’s gazes above his weeping

skin. He goes into the machine,

and something almost him comes out.

His face inside the cage is burnt and his

lungs are the desiccated body of a crow

wired to a fence as warning and his body

is scourged and bleeding and it is

Christmas and he has been made

into tinsel and he goes into

himself and he is dressed

in a jester’s motley but cannot laugh

the white gown of a patient but he

cannot take any more wears the memory

of my father but it is charred

around the edges and there are embers

in his mind and he goes into

the machine and something

does not come out.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2024, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There is something part human, part machine, and part something else–something indefinable–in G.J. Gillespie’s bold, abstract image, and Joanna Preston’s poem reflects this combination in the most profound and brilliant way I can imagine. Though the subject matter is excruciatingly human, the poet uses repetition, metaphor, and a detached voice to emphasize the clinical, almost robotic nature of what her father is enduring. The result is a poem so weighty and haunting, I needed to remind myself to breathe after reading the last line. Coupled with the captivating image that inspired it, ‘Portrait of my father as the Count of Monte Christo’ will reverberate in my mind for a long time.”

