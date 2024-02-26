“The Pool” by Jacob K. Robinson

Jacob K. Robinson

THE POOL

Oh, right. About the boy from the sky

He fell, unexpectedly, feet first into the pool

Which is a silly thing to think

A boy with enough composure, while falling from a great height, to direct his feet earthward

I suppose it could mean he intended to land

To bend his knees on arrival

To cushion the impact

But could it also mean he was trying to create as little splash as possible?

To pencil his body through the earth, like water

To show his skill at making no waves, causing no tumult, no hubbub, no trauma

Maybe he was competing in a diving contest

Between four other boys and himself

And he simply wanted to win.

The other boys had competed finely

There were flips and jackknifes and a cannonball just to stir the pot

They had no judge but themselves, each other

A scale of zero to ten, though no one would give a zero

That would simply be too cruel

And a ten was out of the question

A score only given to the impossible, the unattainable

A target to aim for, knowing they could never hit it.

With each dive they had raised the stakes

They had upped the ante, so to speak

This didn’t imply that the following dive need be better

Just that it had to be more, different, else

The thinking was that one must never step back, regress, devalue the competition

One must always add add add

Lift the competition to new heights

And in so doing, lift each other

It was really about encouragement, was it not?

It was really about making each other better, stronger, more capable

It was really about tough love and hard won battle scars

It was really about elevation.

From way up in the sky, the pool looked like a target, an eye

It had lost its kidney bean shape

And morphed into a simple dot

A little crystalline blue pupil with an off-white iris made of concrete and pebbles

Surrounding that, a green green green sclera

That was the wide open land of rural Texas

That was the cow pastures and hay fields

Hay fields in the off season, wild grass spurting up from the untilled dirt

There was a house next to the eye, a long ranch home

One could imagine it as a nose but that was upsetting

Then one might expect there to be another eye, bookending the bridge of the nose-house

But there wasn’t.

There isn’t.

There couldn’t be.

And it would be a sad thing to think about a missing eye, a semi-lost vision

So the nose-house does not exist, it disappears from view at this height

Not by actuality but by actualization

This was not an eye of a pair of eyes

This was a kind of cyclops, a singular point from which the Up Above is viewed

The Up Above in which a boy could be seen

Falling, feet first, toward the target-eye.

The other boys continued their competition

The highest score to be achieved thus far, an 8

Which is to say, they were nearing the end.

The dive that had achieved the 8 was a half back flip twist maneuver

Hard to render completely, but that is the description the attempting boy used

A sort of half back flip twist, then, head first, arms in front, straight down like a needle

And he did it

He pierced the water with hardly a ripple, comparatively anyhow

In fact, the only reason he did not merit a 9 was that he had not made the full twist

His entry was achieved at—roughly—a 350-degree position from how he began

Which was with his back to the other boys

So, given the parameters of the dive he described, he should have entered the water facing away again

And he nearly did

But not quite

Thus, the 8.

From below, the feet of the boy from the sky looked like an equal sign

Spread just slightly apart, the smallest of gaps between them

He had considered keeping them pressed tight to one another

Ankle to ankle, as it were

But that had proved to be uncomfortable to hold

And he would be holding it for some time

So instead he opted for the more sustainable: slightly apart.

There was something to this strange stance he had positioned himself in

This kind of gentle at-ease

Say one was flying in an airplane and looked out the window and saw the boy

He would look like he was standing on air

What a sight.

The diving boys did not know about the boy from the sky until he was there

They knew him, of course

He was a friend of theirs

Or an acquaintance maybe

But they didn’t know that word then

So they used friend

They didn’t know he was taking part in their little competition

They didn’t know how badly he wanted to win

They didn’t know how long he had been planning this dive

All they knew was that he was suddenly there

Crashing

Feet first

Into their pool.

The water, that blue pupil, spilled out onto the iris of off-white concrete and pebble

All of it

The pupil space that remained became the color of bleached bone, empty

Its blue trickled away away away

Over the concrete and pebble

toward the green green green sclera

And then it seeped down into it

And was gone

The boy from the sky was the new vision

The diving boys were seeing.

Cracks began

To form

In the pupil

As if the boy from the sky

Kept wanting

To go down

It was aging

Everything was aging

At a pace

Unexpected

Drying out

Unused

The green green green

Is now brown brown brown

And the nose-house that never was

Is being sold

The memories contained in the pupil waters

Now somewhere else

Scattered on impact

The pool

Will be demolished

Filled in

And maybe become a garden

Or a garage

The four diving boys

Will eventually forget the boy from the sky

Or no

Not forget

Simply not remember

Not every day anyway

But occasionally they will recall

The dive that was an 8

They will laugh about how close it was to a 9

And

Then

Oh right.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Jacob K. Robinson: “At the end of the day, I think I’d like to be summed up like so: I am Texan by birth, a Georgian by blood, and a New Yorker by choice. I like a good pair of Levi’s, mowing the lawn, and playoff baseball. I am doing my best.” (web)

