“Umbrella” by Amy Miller

Amy Miller

UMBRELLA

Someone said Watch

the baby , so I watched her

sleep, small mouth with

a bubble at the edge. Hands

like little double OKs. All

of human history pulsing

in the shallow vein

of her temple. A thin beige

umbrella over her head,

raindrops exploding

themselves against it,

trying to touch her.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Amy Miller: “I am not a baby person. Grew up the youngest kid in my extended family, never liked babysitting, never had kids of my own. When somebody passes me a baby I freeze, holding this squirmy little creature. And yet … I was a school photographer’s assistant in my 20s, and found that I loved working with kids, especially the little ones who needed help blowing their noses and combing their eyebrows (that’s a thing in photography). It was actually one of the most thought-provoking jobs I ever had, although I constantly had the flu. Now when somebody hands me a baby, it’s still awkward but also sort of epic. Time and galaxies collide.” (web)