“Elegy for Tío Lazaro” by Isabella DeSendi

Isabella DeSendi

ELEGY FOR TÍO LAZARO

Because he was already dying, he figured

there was no harm in huffing through 2 or 3 cigarettes

in the early morning before my mother would wake—

the animal of his thin, brown body lassoed

to an oxygen tank. Because he didn’t have papers

we had to drive two hours to retrieve the tank

from a discount store in Ocala

where my mom had to pay

out of pocket for air that would be filtered

from a rocket-ship shaped canister

into a tiny tube three times the size of a vein

directly into the soggy, plastic bags of my tio’s

stalling lungs just so he could drink cafecitos

& play crossword puzzles or the lottery

while we sat around in the kitchen

wondering how long we could keep him alive.

My mom was elbow deep in dishwater

when the letter came

denying our appeal for his citizenship.

No, he could not get Medicare.

Yes, he would have to go back after living

50 years in this country. This country,

where, at 20, he learned to fix engines

in chop shops and likened himself

to a surgeon—saying any man with purpose could fix

any broken thing if he simply tried hard enough.

Entiendes sobrina? It’s why God gave us hands .

Sometimes, I like to imagine him in the garage

surrounded by brutal heat and moonlight,

the broken chair under him barely keeping

itself together while he held metal chunks

in his hands like a heart, wondering where

it all went wrong, believing enough screws

could put it all back. Of course, this was after he fell

in love with a woman in Kentucky,

dreamt of being a local politician

and with that same American sense of disillusion,

grandeur—discovered heroin: the god he’d worship

until he felt nothingness, & after nothingness

the dull edge of sobriety, the death of his American wife

which meant the death of food stamps, which meant the death

of a life that allowed him to lay on the roof of his car

while he smoked Marlboros and recited constellations:

Andromeda , Aquilus , Ursa major , Ursa minor

which made him feel just as smart as the white men

he swept for. Aren’t our lives just simple constellations

made up of many deaths? Yes, someone in an office

in a building in this country decided no, he could not

get medical care. No, he could not stay.

Two nights later, Lazaro woke from a dream

screaming aliens were coming to get him.

That their ship was hovering over the house.

The light so bright he couldn’t see my mom’s hands

as she helped him back to bed. The next night he died.

Milky Way : one answer on yesterday’s crossword puzzle.

You can’t tell me the dying don’t know

when their time is coming.

The tip of the letter, still sticking out

of my mom’s black purse like a cigarette

already flickering gone.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Isabella DeSendi: “I wrote this poem after telling two of my poet friends the story of my tio’s death, including his vision of being abducted by aliens just days after we’d received the news about his deportation. My mom was still trying to figure out how to fight the government’s decision, how to break the news. My friends and I were huddled in a small circle during the intermission of a reading when I decided to share the story with them. One friend, Cat, turned to me and said, ‘Bella, this is a poem.’ She was right. This piece is an elegy for my tio, but it’s also a lamentation for immigrants in this country—and ultimately a song of praise for my mother, whose strength, generosity, and capacity for enduring I am constantly in awe of.” (web)

