“A Lesson in Metaphor” by River Adams

River Adams

A LESSON IN METAPHOR

Another name for a penis is a microphone.

No one told me this. The radio had to pull me aside.

It’s a metaphor, of course. Anything a woman loves

can be made sexual. In this instance, singing

refers to giving pleasure. The voice is not involved.

Even in the safety of a simile, our voices are not our own.

A famous poet, a man, said for a metaphor

to be successful, the object has to bear

some resemblance to the new image.

For example, I am wearing a sweater the color

of wind chimes. A shade of reddish-brown

named by the designer. This metaphor fails.

My body, if cut down to be shaped

into a thing that makes music for someone else,

would not make a sound when it falls.

It does not make a sound as it leaves the room.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

River Adams: “I started thinking more deeply about the crafting of metaphors after Ocean Vuong shared a lesson on his Instagram story. In the time since, I’ve heard three songs use this particular euphemism. Do I like the songs? Yes, but maybe we can put this phrase into retirement, or at least come up with an equivalent metaphor for vaginas.” (web)

