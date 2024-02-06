“Body Talk” by Lynne Knight

Lynne Knight

BODY TALK

Sometimes in airports I leave my body behind—

my old body, I mean. I step into the younger version,

the one where I flirt with just about anybody,

who cares, because nobody knows me—

it has to be a big airport, preferably international—

and I carry on as if I’m not even thirty yet, so whoever

stares back at me can trust me and start imagining

how hot it will be to ditch the flight and head for

an airport hotel. This happened the other day.

He was maybe late 40s, no gut, but nothing

too fit—just a nice-looking guy who wouldn’t

make a quick fuck complicated or need to ask

my name afterward, just to be polite. So I smiled.

He smiled back. Maybe not at me—the gate

was jammed with people trying to rebook after

storms the day before. Still, the 20-something me

went right on trying to woo. I decided to pull

my carry-on closer, wanting to be sure he meant

his smile for me. I moved closer, closer.

And he stood, offering the old lady his seat.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

January 2024

__________

Prompt: Write a poem that tells a story about a silent interaction with a stranger. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “Lynne’s note accompanying her submission was simply, ‘Just having some fun with this one.’ Here, the fun for the writer becomes positively seductive for us readers. The sharp turn of the last line volts us from an initial reaction of laughter to a lingering exploration of what it means to age.”

