“Fruit Guy” by John Wojtowicz

John Wojtowicz

FRUIT GUY

Each morning my son and I pass

an orchard on the way

to his preschool

and this morning, he asks

what type of forest is that?

and I tell him

it’s an orchard, a fruit farm

and he declares:

Farms. Have. Animals.

I tell him some farms have fruit

but again, he insists

that this cannot be true.

And because I know

better, I ask, who grows the fruit

if not the farmer?

And my son responds,

the fruit guy grows the fruit.

And believing I have him cornered

I declare, a fruit guy

is a type of farmer ,

but my son retorts—

the fruit guy

is a watermelon named Mr. Banana.

I am silent

imagining

a humpty-dumpty-type

watermelon

with an unfortunate surname

waking up

next to his watermelon wife

donning overalls

and straw hat

before heading out into his fields

with basket

and stepladder.

And because this

is a reality worth escaping into—

I let Mr. Banana live.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

John Wojtowicz: “I write poetry because I don’t like fishing, but I do like casting a line into the void and throwing most of what I catch back.” (web)

