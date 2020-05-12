Sonia Greenfield

JAPANESE AQUARIUM URGES PUBLIC TO VIDEO-CHAT EELS WHO ARE FORGETTING HUMANS EXIST

—The Guardian, Friday, May 1st, 2020

hey eels aka carpet of

writhing grass aka sinews

of sea floor aka silver speckled

& smiling sand spitters

the world has gone

bonkers & even humans

can forget humans exist like

that tiny grandmother whose

white hair looked like a moon

jelly bobbing in the dry

ocean on the other side of

your glass she’s gone now &

the nurse in subtidal scrubs

that soothing blue is gone too

hey eels we have a sickness

rippling through this sea

of humanity so I’m taking

a Zoom meeting with you can’t

roll up to your window & smile

back can’t be jostled by

a family of seven edging

me away from my vantage that’s

how we are we humans we’re

just like animals hey eels I like

how you duck into your home

in the sand how you suck

yourself into your safe space

and now humans are doing that

too sucking into our safe

spaces & shrinking away from

faces coming too close

which is to say I’m just like

you hey eels beyond your

invisible walls beyond the four

walls beyond your aquarium

beyond the teeming of Tokyo

I hear wildlife is reclaiming

its spaces that pumas wander

the streets that waterways are

becoming more uncluttered by

the detritus of human indifference

hey eels every time I would take

my son to see you he would sit

by your side & I think he saw

something of himself in the way

you’re alone in your hole & in

the fear that guides your hiding

hey eels it’s where we all are now

—from Poets Respond

May 12, 2020

__________

Sonia Greenfield: “I suppose, to a certain extent, even humans forget other humans exist” (web)