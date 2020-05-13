May 13, 2020

Marie-Elizabeth Mali

DIVING

Up on the bridge roof—a pinprick

on a floating speck

of wood and sail—

the scale is comforting,

not frightening.

A fine way

to disappear.

The man says, Hey gorgeous,

and I get wet.

On a dive, I shoot a pair of green

ornate ghost pipefishes

until I run out of air, my last

inhale a shock

like sucking on a corked hose.

I have to breathe

off his tank to survive.

In a grind of sharks I shoot,

one scarred pregnant female.

Shark sex is rough.

It leads to multiple wounds,

few offspring.

We ride in a skiff across the equator,

magenta-gold light

on the green-wrapped

islands we zip around.

I stand to shoot the scene

and almost fall

because of the chop.

The man holds my hips

to steady me. So he’ll keep

his hands there, I shoot

way past the point

of available light.

Before the next dive, he puts a Band-Aid

on a sore on my wrist.

It becomes a game, my sticking out

my arm, palm up,

before each dive.

I know where

they’re kept, could do it

myself, but I like

his care, his light

touch on my wrist.

I shoot a pair of broad-club cuttlefish.

The male puts his body

between me and the female

who continues to lay

eggs in a coral hollow

despite the strobes’ flash.

Four more days on the boat, lying awake

in a cabin three doors down

from his body.

At my station

on the starboard side,

I fiddle with my mask

and watch him gear up

at his port-side station:

Wetsuit, boots, BCD, tank,

do-rag, gloves, mask.

Extra-long fins under his arm

as he walks to the skiff.

One night we sit and chat on the bridge roof

alone.

When he gets up to refill my glass,

our feet brush,

sending a jolt of heat through me.

The rest of the chat

I hope our feet

will meet again.

The iron taste of his sun-cracked lips,

his adept tongue

and mind, arms

that lift and turn me

this way

and that, how

he washes my hair

and towels me dry.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

Students of Kim Addonizio

__________

Marie-Elizabeth Mali: “I’ve studied with Kim Addonizio many times, in person and online, from 2007 to 2018. She’s helped my writing become more bold and more subtle, by sometimes suggesting that I say the thing more directly and at other times suggesting that I use an image or metaphor instead. And always with a well-tuned ear to the poem’s sounds. I love having a teacher with such range!” (web)