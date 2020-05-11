May 11, 2020

AFTER THE ELECTION
some people became erratic.
A physical
therapist smashed
a hot dog stand.
Teachers tossed
garbage cans.
A middle-aged woman
defied the police,
not crossing
the street
where instructed.
If she were black
she could have been shot.
I am still flossing,
a possible sign
of optimism?
My yoga instructor
would make
a good president.
She knows all the positions:
thread the needle,
down dog.
—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020
Students of Kim Addonizio
__________
Anja Konig: “Kim is one of my absolute favorite poets. I admire her aggressive clarity, her rhythm—she really is Bukowski in a sundress, with better skin. I compulsively read her poem ‘What Women Want’ aloud to my friends. One runs out of the house to buy a new Addonizio book, even in hardcover.”