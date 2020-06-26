June 26, 2020

Marjorie Saiser

I WAS CHARMED BY THE DIRT ROAD

Two ruts down, down, leading

at last to the farmhouse.

I was charmed by your mother

setting two dishpans on the table,

one with suds for washing, one in which

she stacked everything for rinsing,

pouring over all from the tea kettle.

I helped. I slipped into my role as

into an apron, drying the plates, cups, forks,

with a snowy white dish towel, embroidered:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. Perhaps she used

old raggy towels except when I came. When I came,

she killed a chicken in the yard, and when it was done

flopping, headless, she went to it and took its feet,

carried it hanging upside down, into the basement,

where she dipped it into a pail of hot water,

tore its feathers off in handfuls, held

a newspaper torch under the carcass

to burn a few hairs off its skin,

cut it open on the table she had there,

took the guts out, pulled the lungs loose

from the rib bones, her fingers not lovely

but sure of their task, carried the chicken

upstairs, washed it, the dishpan so useful

again, cut pieces expertly with a thin curved knife,

rolled each drumstick, wing, breast,

in flour and laid it into the hot grease of a

cast-iron skillet. While it sputtered and browned,

she set the table, stirred up the biscuits

in a green glass bowl. I saw the array:

plates plain white and shiny, the cups

waiting for their coffee, all the song of this,

the chorus, the riffs, and I thought

with some minor changes I could do it.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Marjorie Saiser: “I was going to say this is a persona poem, but no, it’s me, a long time ago. In a galaxy far away. Distance is such a powerful thing.” (web)