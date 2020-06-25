June 25, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2020: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Shadowplay” by Megan Merchant. “Copulations” was written by Marjorie Thomsen for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Marjorie Thomsen

COPULATIONS

The woman from the zoo said a bird often sneaks copulations

with the next-door neighbor bird

while her male is off getting nesting material.

A man I know collects milligrams

of potassium, ugly yams and containers

of coconut water, near obsession

when basic staples are needed for the pantry. Another gathers

nothing, his body so flagrant with indifference

who can blame mother bird?

I’ve sought my neighbor

for ham sandwiches, conversation,

her male off accumulating knowledge

and roughage when all she wants is her name

bouncing about his mouth. I will tell my son

when he’s older to keep

it simple—bright throws for a home’s sofa,

scraps of paper for handwritten messages,

maybe farm honey and a grooved

wooden dipper. My grandfather often arrived with an earnest

purchase: egg cups in pairs for his collection, each small

round emptiness anticipating the planet’s most perfect food.

He brought home songs with moons doing things,

sang refrains about give and take

while my grandmother happily flapped

her rugs against the porch door to his birdsong.

Comment from the artist, Megan Merchant: “There is a sneaky joy and nostalgia at play in this poem that I really enjoyed, as well as the unexpected way the poem flows and connects—much like wings flapping.”