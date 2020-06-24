June 24, 2020

Richard Prins

ARREST THIS POEM

A real poem will arrest its reader.

But it should also achieve things

its writer could get arrested for.

Personally, I have been arrested

for obstructing government authority,

criminal trespass, disorderly conduct,

and resisting arrest. I also want my poems

to resist, obstruct, trespass, and always

act disorderly (but most of the time

they just achieve public urination,

which won’t get you locked up in New York).

The first time I saw Prince

I was seven years old and afraid

of how much I loved him.

I mocked his falsetto

and asked my mother

if he was a boy or a girl

(the same question

posed to me by a child today

who broke from the sprinklers

to ogle my lime green toenails).

I was sitting beside the sprinklers

because my two-year-old loves water

ever since I brought a kiddie pool to Zambia,

and she splashed and drank so much of it

she wound up vomiting in the hospital

(I forgot the garden hose wasn’t potable).

If the word “Zambia” caught you off guard,

please remember that Zambia is a country,

and sixteen million people do live there

like my daughter did, happily, until

a week before Trump’s inauguration.

That’s when she moved to Brooklyn

because we didn’t think customs officers

would let her in the day they woke up

and realized they worked for a bigot.

When she was a baby, I flew often to Zambia.

Once my white seatmate asked if I was going

on safari. No; I was going to see my daughter.

“Oh,” her lips curled. “So she’s a volunteer?”

I was 28 years old then, hardly old enough

to have spawned a voluntourist. But truth

is just a maze I built myself to dwell in

with hedges trimmed short so strangers

can peer in, or leap out if they don’t like it.

Questions are less threatening

when they come from children.

Grown-ass Brooklynites

see my daughter’s skin

and ask if she’s adopted,

see her mother’s skin

and ask if she’s the nanny.

They rarely see us together

because we are not together,

so our little girl

shuttles between worlds,

her existence interrogated

by the curious, idle people

who never run out of ways

to let you know you don’t belong.

My last name is Prins, so I used to joke

I would name my first-born “The Artist

Formerly Known As” (tAFKa for short;

who wouldn’t want to rhyme with Kafka?).

I used to hold her in my arms and sing

medleys of Prince to lull her asleep

underneath a lemon tree in Lusaka.

I just can’t believe / all the things people say

Am I black or white / am I straight or gay?

Prince expanded my narrow sense

of life’s possibilities, and I hope

that same resplendent groove

will burst all the boxes and binaries

the universe may thrust on my daughter.

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe

144,000 folks are anointed

to rule beside Christ in the afterworld;

Prince earns my vote to join that little flock

(though I’m sure he’ll get disgruntled

by celestial hierarchies and scrawl

the word “sheep” across his cheek).

Tonight, a Prince-themed roller disco

takes place beside the sprinklers,

where the undrained water lurks,

lashed by purple strobing lights.

I’m sipping a flask outside the rink

in my purplest dashiki, afraid to go in

because I came swaddled in self-pity

and the kind of unsexy lonesomeness

Prince tried to expunge from the earth.

I can’t summon the courage

to join the free beautiful people

and rent a damn pair of skates

even though I thought nothing

of obliging three police officers

to drag me out of Trump Tower

with plastic handcuffs pinning

wrists behind my back, a grin

spreading mirth across my face.

When they placed me under arrest,

I didn’t wish to walk beside them,

so I decided to channel my daughter:

if it’s time to leave the sprinklers,

she’ll stage a sit-in, limp as a fish.

Shoulders vanish inside her blades,

forcing me to lift and carry her away

just like the cops carried me away.

I have committed more poetry

putting my body on the line

than regurgitating my mind.

After Charlottesville, I took my toddler

to march against our Nazi-Coddler-

in-Chief. A puppet wore a Trump mask

and wielded a goofy, bloodstained axe.

The mingling protesters adored

my baby, who snuck up and roared

at Trump while we booed and hissed.

The puppet blew us a smarmy kiss.

But soon concern was sprawling

across the face of my daughter,

who will race to pat the shoulder

of any playmate she sees bawling.

Now she wished to console

this papier-mâché ghoul

getting bullied by Rise & Resist

and our rowdy troupe of activists.

“Daddy, I wanna hug the puppet!”

But that wouldn’t be good optics

with all the cameras flashing

and the world around us crashing

thanks to Trump’s unslakable thirst

for blood, attention, whichever comes first.

Maybe he needed more hugs as a youth,

and my baby unveiled an indelible truth

that good and evil are just binaries,

which need to be deconstructed.

But the world’s on fire, so fuck it—

I’m with the shrieking canaries.

I whisked her away like she was under arrest

even though pride inflated my chest

for my empathic little girl

growing up in a nasty world

that has already displaced her

and will continue to mistake her

for something simple, and slight.

May she teach me how to fight.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Richard Prins: “In January 2017, two events radically changed my life: my daughter arrived in New York, and Donald Trump arrived in the White House. The spare time that I had previously devoted to poetry was now spent at playgrounds and protests. My solution was writing this poem about taking my baby to a protest. I considered it a remarkable feat of multitasking. I’ve been arrested several times since then at other Trump properties and the United States Senate. Civil disobedience is a bold, reckless, floppy, disruptive dance. Ideally, it’s also backed up by meticulous planning, theory, conviction, and community support. In other words, just about everything I could ask for in a poem.” (web)