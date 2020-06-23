June 23, 2020

Rachel Mallalieu

JUNE 2020

You took them hiking today

where the river smells green

the way the Schuylkill smelled when

you ran beside it in med school

before you married,

before you bore the boys and

adopted a girl—a brown skinned child

who suddenly wore your pale name,

back when the only dead body you’d touched was

the one you dissected in anatomy lab

Before you intubated the woman already

four hours dead when her husband

carried her into the waiting room

her eyes wouldn’t close but you

gave her the benefit of the doubt

and when you moved her

tongue aside you felt the chill of it

through two sets of gloves

Before a man’s tears collected in the

pools of his temples when you

told him he needed the ventilator and

all you could do to comfort him

was stroke his hair and tell him you would pray

Before your life became masks & goggles

& gowns & hair nets & fear

which settled in your throat

Before the country convulsed and some

of your friends didn’t understand why

though you knew it could be your daughter

under that knee someday

And you needed to write so you

tried to write about a Black

cemetery in 1858 which advertised

undulating hills and tree canopied paths

where lawyers and Civil War veterans

would rest together beneath the willows

But when the land became valuable,

they quietly razed the graveyard

and built a dollar store

(only history would tolerate such a cheap metaphor)

The bodies were discovered

beneath the parking lot last year and

you imagined the dust of

pulverized bones riding

the wind like seeds and landing in soil

made rich with blood

These words are slick and slippery things like

the minnows which darted between

your fingers in the lake

behind your childhood home

And while you construct the

story you think she needs,

those seeds have already taken root

in your daughter’s wild heart

Tonight, the river scents her hair as she

leaps into the pool, silhouetted

against the sun’s dying embers,

arms flung wide as if to say,

This too belongs to me

—from Poets Respond

June 23, 2020

__________

Rachel Mallalieu: “Because I am an emergency physician, 2020 has already been one of the most challenging and difficult years of my career. I am also the adoptive mother of a Black child, and while I am encouraged that the United States is grappling with the brutal realities of systemic racism, there is still so much work to be done. But I have hope.”