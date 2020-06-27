Geoffrey Philp

A FRAGMENT OF THE QUILT

Sometimes I wonder which badge

I’d have been assigned—

red for political dissidents,

black for the “Rhineland bastards,”

a yellow star as a Mischlinge, Second Degree,

or purple with the other Jehovah’s Witnesses,

although they were beaten

with clubs on the other side

of the Atlantic in Klamath Falls,

Oregon, because they refused

to salute the American flag

or to kill their brothers and sisters

in Germany, who went to church

on Sundays wearing belts,

“Gott mit uns,” and murdered

the helpless on Monday.

Would I have had the courage

of Wolgang Kusserow, who before

he surrendered to the fate the Fuhrer

had designed for conscientious

objectors, could write to his family,

“We know our faith will be victorious,”

and repeated Psalm 83 under his breath,

“O God, do not be silent;

Do not keep quiet or still,”

before he stepped into the courtyard

of the Brandenburg penitentiary

to face the guillotine’s blade.

—from Poets Respond

June 27, 2020

__________

Geoffrey Philp: “After living 60 years of my life as a Black man from Jamaica and taking a DNA test where I discovered my Jewish ancestry, I am astounded by the endurance of Nazi propaganda and the need for constant vigilance.” (web)