Marka Rifat

PHILOMEL, OR, TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING

Ravi Shankar has arrived and I am charmed.

At first. Such inventiveness and stamina. But

this avian Miles Davis has set up stage

by my garden fence and will not stop

from red-rimmed dawn to yawning blue night.

The air is corona-clear, human competition banished.

Oum Kalthoum in a tawny feather gown

is lifting a creamy breast for the longest song,

all the way to the gods and beyond.

The driving rhythms of Anna Meredith

percussive riffs, a Ginger Baker on a branch

untiring, unrelenting, unremitting, primal desire.

I am not who you want, this tin-eared audience of one.

I’m fast lost without the old four-four,

the three-minute melodies. If only I could find a female,

a fecund thrush to still your throat at last.

I would ply her with the finest beetles, worms and berries

and she would judge your endless composition and, my exhausted wish,

deign to be your mate and make a nest far, far away.

And I and my tin ears will rest again.

—from Poets Respond

June 28, 2020

__________

Marka Rifat: “The quietness generated by Covid-19 restrictions has led to many changes, including in the natural world, and I’m looking forward to the results of a new research project into this “human pause”. My own experience includes being deafened by a songthrush (Turdus philomelos is its latin name, and poets have often opted for using Philomel rather than thrush), normally praised for its beautiful and varied song. I doubt the writers endured hours of avian extemporising for weeks.”



