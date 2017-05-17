56 – Summer 2017

Poets with Mental Illness
Conversation with
Francesca Bell
The summer issue of Rattle features a tribute to poets living with mental illness. An estimated 26% of Americans experience mental illness in a given year, and we want to acknowledge and explore that reality, while also helping to diminish the associated cultural stigma. Twenty-nine poets contributed to this issue, chosen from over 2,400 submissions. While the topics of the poems themselves vary greatly, each of the poets live with some form of depressive, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive, bi-polar, post-traumatic stress, or eating disorder—all of discussed openly and bravely in their contributor notes. In the conversation section, we talk about mental illness and a wide range of other topics with Francesca Bell.
The issue also includes a dozen poets in another eclectic open section, featuring some reader-favorites like David Kirby and Rhina P. Espaillat, as well as many names new to our pages.
Ships June 1st!
$5.95
|
Poets with Mental Illness
|Roberta Beary
|Lunch Break
|Francesca Bell
|Containment
|Katie Bickham
|A Different Animal
|Jackson Burgess
|Heirloom
|Michelle Chen
|Kootenai Cradleboard
|Rachel Custer
|Color Study While Withdrawing
|Rhonda Ganz
|What Gets Us out of Bed in the Morning
|James Gering
|Have Coffin, Need Pallbearers
|John Gosslee
|My Beautiful Father the Fire Bird
|Dan Haney
|Re: Heaven’s Spam Filter
|Alex Harper
|Fallers
|Steve Henn
|What I’m All About
|Leland James
|The Sanitarium Window
|Ted Jonathan
|This Has Nothing to Do with Willpower
|Sam Killmeyer
|When You Tell Me That You Feel Alone
|Lorena Parker Matejowsky
|Long Car Line Prayer
|Beth McKinney
|Promotion to Outside Resources in Marion …
|Aaron Poochigian
|Divertimento
|Colin Pope
|Why I Didn’t Go to Your Funeral
|Claudia Putnam
|The Battle of Brintellix
|Cinthia Ritchie
|Crazy, They Said
|Jamie Samdahl
|Medicated Dream Fragment
|Sara Springer
|Spring
|Dana Stamps II
|Buddha’s Villanelle
|Jill Talbot
|Diversity Checkbox: When I Was Twelve
|Padma Thornlyre
|After Reading a 12/4/2001 …
|Martin Vest
|The Day I Tried to Commit Seppuku …
|Mark Lee Webb
|What Happens When You Don’t Wear Gloves
|Jess Weitz
|The Knife
|..
|
Poetry
|Sandra Anfang
|The Hatred of Poetry
|Tom Chandler
|The Chandlers
|Kevin Coval
|400 Days
|Rhina P. Espaillat
|Here
|Alan C. Fox
|Wake-Up Call
|Maria Mazziotti Gillan
|What Isn’t Said Crushes
|Ceridwen Hall
|Changing the License Plates
|David Kirby
|Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las Explains It All to You
|Ron Koertge
|Cat Women of the Moon
|George Ovitt
|That Summer
|Ron Riekki
|I Had a Librarian Tell Me That Poetry Chapbooks …
|Francis Santana
|Letter Found in a Crate
|..
|
Conversation
|Francesca Bell
|..
|
Cover Art
|Jasmine C. Bell