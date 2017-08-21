August 21, 2017

Lorena Parker Matejowsky

LONG CAR LINE PRAYER

Lord, deliver me from this long car line

the burning surface parking lot of parents

with too many crude tattoos the glares

the reflection of my own falling face

etched in minivan mirror mirror judge not

let me be judged. Lord, deliver me from

my fear of failing to pack a proper lunch

or Google charter school statistics. Deliver

me to field trips with happy boys from broken

homes leaning languid beside me on bumpy

bus seats. Let me be a light unto science teachers

who pray to a man above the moon, magic

maker of Adam and atoms. Lord, hear my prayer

and delivery no deliver me to jail do not pass

in the car line. Deliver me a box of locally sourced

food to multiply for these masses these people

that keep coming. Lord, I’m guilty of giving

too little too late to school again the tardy bell

tolls for whom, Lord? Whom will I hustle through

school years and see on the other side? Lord,

give me enough energy to meet these kids halfway.

Show me how to be humble at halftime, how

to navigate new technology for teenagers. I believe

in my father, and school spirit, the dignity of dirty

laundry. Lord, hear my prayer. Lord. Who hears my prayer?

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

__________

Lorena Parker Matejowsky: “In my forties I had a bad panic attack that led to months of anxiety and depression. It was unexpected, horrible, and humbling. As I recovered, I began to tell a few trusted friends. Almost everyone I told had similar stories. The suburbs are full of them. Stigma and shame keep many of us silent. ‘Long Car Line Prayer’ was written right before it happened and reflects the overwhelming demands of modern motherhood I was feeling. I hope these words give someone solace in knowing they are not alone and can, indeed, get better.” (twitter)

