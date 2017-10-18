October 18, 2017

Francis Santana

LETTER FOUND IN A CRATE

Dear bor/der patrol officer,

you chased me into the

broi/ling land/scape. Fear

dro/ve me like the low

winds of a storm. I got

away with the uncla/imed

dust. I want to ap/ologize

for not gi/ving us a chance

to sit under the acacia

black/brush and talk about

what it means to be on the

inside of a line that mo/ves

like a fat belly. I wonder

what kind of wis/dom is

co/di/fied in/si/de your

han/dbook. Is there a

cata/log of lost ton/gues?

Are tribes tracked by the

displaced mile? Is there a

bla/ck/list for boys who

disregard space? But never

mind all this, I’m wri/ting

to see if we can find a way

to cha/ng/e the sa/me

old sto/ry. Let’s sit. We

have grown in/si/de each

other like the wood/worm.

But our daught/ers, th/ey

jump rope in the same

bac/ky/ard. Pe/rhaps, they

hold the key to what we

a/r/e. P/e/rh/ap/s, th/e/y

mean amplitude the way

we mean f/ence. I have to

go now, shou/ld start

picking all the ripe oranges.

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Francis Santana: “When I was ten years old, I found Pablo Neruda gathering dust on a bookshelf—that’s when poetry became the only language I could speak to my first love. When that first love looked away I wrote to myself about solitude. When in that solitude I began to see my sisters and my brothers being carted away around me, I had to come out and speak up, to write beyond myself. I do get lost sometimes, mostly in the type of anger that supersedes tact and drowns the tenderness required to mend bullet holes. And the truth is I want to give up more often than not, but to hang back is not an option. I write to be heard, to keep away from extinction.” (twitter)