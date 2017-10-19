October 19, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Agnes Was Here” by Jody Kennedy. “Saved or Spared” was written by Devon Balwit for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Devon Balwit

SAVED OR SPARED

No meek Agnos dei those

Catholic girls, plaid-skirted

and ready to fight as we huddled

on their turf awaiting the bus

that would ferry us across town

to our school. Above our heads,

in a shatter of stained glass,

hung our poor relative, their

Christ, as trapped as we,

all of us inheriting our stories,

red-letter, calfskin, skinned

knuckles, the slam of a shot-

glass, the kick of a shotgun.

Still womb-wet, we found ourselves

on hostile ground, did our best

to identify the threat, then stood

shoulder to shoulder with those

closest at hand. Befuddled,

we aped furious, anything to stay

behind the punch. We envied

their uniforms, they, our freedom,

neither able to state our creeds

to save our lives. Each day when

the airbrakes hissed, and the doors

swung open, we sighed, unsure

if we’d been saved or merely spared.

from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2017, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Jody Kennedy, on this selection: “I really appreciated all of the poems I read (thank you poets), but in the end this writer’s interpretation of the image won me over. It was one of several poems with, surprisingly, a Catholic theme, which I loved. There is a beautiful back and forth tension and in the end we aren’t quite sure, as the title implies, ‘if we’d been saved or merely spared.’”