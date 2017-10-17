October 17, 2017

Perie Longo

THE DAR’S DAUGHTER

His illness had taken our lives

like one of those alligators in the living room

I read about in books exploring why your life

is so fucked-up. I’m not sure I can use the word

fuck in a poem and still be allowed

to be a member of the Poetry Society of America,

even though it sounds accurate. Moreover, my mother

who was a Daughter of the American Revolution,

might come back and disown me, she who made it clear

in my upbringing we were special

and never used such common language.

One day when I had matured enough to ask

what this relative did in the revolution, instead

of storming out with oh not that again,

she said with her head held high, though a little sheepish,

that he carried a lantern. That I could appreciate,

a great-great-great something-or-other who lit the way

so soldiers wouldn’t stumble all over themselves

but fall neatly to the side should they pass out

or even die.

So that’s what I came to do, cancer or not,

told the family this was the only life we had and together

we better find a way to fight even beyond seeing

the whites of their eyes, or for that matter

those common white cells.

And when it became the darkest, I lit

the kerosene lamp on the mantle with a sense of purpose

and paraded through the house in my sheepskin slippers

shouting, All is well. All is well.

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Perie Longo: “A friend recently sent me a card of a woman jumping in the air at the sight of a mountain range, with the saying, ‘Life is too short to take seriously.’ I’m trying to laugh at myself a little more often, especially in unguarded moments, and trying, too, to capture those times in poetry.” (website)