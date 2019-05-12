May 12, 2019

Meghan Bell

WHERE DO PEOPLE GO, WHEN YOU CLOSE YOUR EYES?

Today, your personality is, I’m renovating

Again, punching out the wall of the bathroom

And installing a hot tub outside under the deck

You look down on the city from.

I wonder if I’m obsessed with dark and messy things

Because you kept the house so clean

You couldn’t even tell people had lived there

Like how Dad once wrestled me to the ground

To show me how to remove blackheads and then

In high school the boys voted me “best skin.”

Why are we so ashamed of being human, Mom?

You’re 125 pounds and talking about how

I inherited your pot belly again. You gifted

All the basement furniture to a friend, again

And I act unimpressed even though

I’m wearing your hand-me-down boots and

My apartment is filled with things you purged

After the divorce. You have hundreds of friends

And they’re all here for the party. You’re mixing

Gin and tonics at 12:01 p.m. with a woman who told you to

Pull the bootstraps up over your grief.

Your personality is, I have a new couch and if you

Press this button, a footrest slowly rolls out.

Your personality is half-hour vacation slideshows

From your trip to New Zealand with your new husband

Who will get the house and its perfect walls in your will.

Your personality is always smiling or running,

Arms stretched out at the top of a mountain

After a long hike. Your personality is decorating summer homes

With overpriced kitsch saying, This Is the Life

We Don’t Skinny Dip We Chunky Dunk

Life Is Better at The Beach. You’re always telling me

You just want me to be happy, but by that you mean

You want me to help you continue to believe I’m happy

Like how every Mother’s Day you asked for my brother

To stop beating me up, and for me to stop telling you about it.

I want to know, Mom, where do you think we go

When you close your eyes?

You’re always telling me to come over when

There’s a gap in your day-planner.

You’re always trying to set me up with

Your neighbors’ sons who went to business school.

You’re always warning me not to sing because

I inherited your voice. Did you know

I never liked my face until I left for university and learned

To smile in response to joy instead of a camera?

I became so much more beautiful that day, Mom,

I wish you could see it, the way my eyes light up

Like I might even be alive.

—from Poets Respond

May 12, 2019

__________

Meghan Bell: “in response to Mother’s Day in late-stage capitalism. This is for my mom, who never understood why I couldn’t just smile.” (web)