May 13, 2019

Maggie Rue Hess

A HOUSEKEEPER’S VILLANELLE

I learned the beauty of futility, and now I know its sorrow

from cleaning rooms at the Holiday Inn;

what you tidy today will need you again tomorrow.

There’s a satisfaction in work whose effort you can show,

soothing to proper corners what is chaos when you begin.

I learned the beauty of futility, and now I know its sorrow,

because there is no end to the process. You must borrow

time, must accept that the struggle is the win:

what you tidy today will need you again tomorrow.

Is it never done? How do you live when you must go

through the same back-bending motions day out and day in?

I learned the beauty of futility, and now I know its sorrow.

Remember that it’s not just about hotel rooms, though;

it’s just as true for hate, failure, pain, or sin.

What you tidy today will need you again tomorrow.

The good work never sleeps: a housekeeper would know.

We clock in and clean up again and again.

And I—I’ve learned the beauty of futility as well as its sorrow—

what I tidy today will need me again tomorrow.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Maggie Rue Hess: “More often do I imagine other perspectives than try to write out of them. Others tend to guide me in their directions, like Mary Oliver or my old co-workers. What is tied to our deepest sense of self? Is it our daily work? I spent a summer cleaning hotel rooms, and while I enjoyed the job, I didn’t keep it; what I kept was a respect for those who made a career out of providing comfort for strangers.” (web)