Amy Miller

TO WHOEVER INHERITS THE EARTH

If it still stands,

find the bench on the bend

of Crystal Springs trail with a view

of the cold lake

and cormorants. We were idiots,

but we liked this. Also cats on our belly

at night. Taqueria

windows white with steam.

A certain shade of lilac that painted

the hills

for a single week in May.

We had a saying about the meek,

but the crops

failed all of us equally,

the Earth so democratic for a moment.

We kept writing—

bless you if you’re reading this—

because to stop would have been death

before death

before death. To know

the mistakes we made, with everything,

made a long

and foolish memoir.

And what was there to do but write it?

We are

so young. Tonight

white blossoms blaze outside the door,

a scent

like spring has lost

its mind and pumped out all

the pheromones

in the arsenal. We are

so in love as well—this place—

three deer walk

down the center of the street,

lit for a moment, then crossing to the dark.

—from Poets Respond

May 14, 2019

Amy Miller: “The United Nations report released a few days ago, predicting that a million plant and animal species will soon face extinction due to human civilization—possibly causing catastrophic harm to our food and water systems—cast a pall over everything this past week. Like many, I’ve had even more thoughts than usual of mass extinctions, famine, and despair, along with a glimmer of hope that a finding this frightening may finally persuade governments to take radical actions to turn the tide. As a writer, I constantly wonder whether writing is worthwhile—I mean, will there be anyone around to read it in a few generations? I keep thinking of the line in William Stafford’s poem ‘Waiting in Line’—‘the chance / to stand on a corner and tell it goodby!'” (web)