“When 5,000 People Die in an Instant” by Michael Mark

Michael Mark

WHEN 5,000 PEOPLE DIE IN AN INSTANT

How much money do you send? How

long do you shake your head for? Or wait,

after you see the report uptick to 5,300, before

you wonder about lunch? Give some post

a like? Touch your face, reminding yourself

you are still here, that this is what it feels like

to be alive, the same alive those 5,700 people felt

minutes ago. You look up to count the bumps

on the popcorn ceiling—try to make it to 5,900

knowing the number will be higher by the time

you’re half done, is already higher, 6,200, 6,800

and it is too much to count. You close your eyes,

imagine it’s you—there—your family, friends. You

see each one of them, so close—the pores in their faces,

flecks in their eyes, and only move on to the next

when you can feel their breath as they breathe

their name. How long between misery and luck and

guilt and gratitude and terror and acceptance and hope—

how long between refreshes for updates—guessing

at the next number and putting the 7,300, the 7,600,

the 7,900 behind you, deciding to send more money

knowing that it will not be enough or writing something

knowing even if you’re a Noble Laureate it won’t be

enough. So, you get on a plane. You don’t have

a ticket, you rush to the airport, wait on standby,

take the last middle seat. It doesn’t matter how many—

it could even be one person you pull from the rubble.

They don’t have to be a child. They could be anyone,

any age, any shape, any color. They don’t even have

to be alive—they could be one of the 8,000, 9,000,

10,000, 11,000. Now it’s 12,000. Now it’s 20,000.

You dig with your bare hands and reach down and pull

them out. It’s all you can do but you won’t, you don’t,

you can’t, you don’t. Now it’s 28,192.

—from Poets Respond

February 12, 2023

__________