“Palimpsest” by George Bilgere

George Bilgere

PALIMPSEST

We’re bicycling through the Tiergarten

on a summer morning in Berlin,

my wife and I, our son in his bike seat,

and it really is a lovely day, except

someone has spray painted in red,

dripping cursive on the marble pedestals

of the statues of the great poets

and composers scattered around the park,

Juden Raus , Jews Out, and my first thought

is, hey, my German is getting better,

I figured that out right away,

even though the handwriting is poor,

but of course the author was working

in the dark, and under a certain pressure,

so really, you can’t blame him, and besides,

the quality of the handwriting isn’t

the point here, nor is my progress

in German, which in most respects

has been disappointing. The point

is that we have a bottle of wine

and some ham and cheese sandwiches

and we’re going to make the best of it,

we’re going to spread the blanket

and have a picnic here in the not entirely

new Germany, that bad last century

still bleeding into this one, blood

still soaking the feet of the poets,

while our little boy, new to history,

runs laughing under a blazing sun

through the green illiterate meadows.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

George Bilgere: “One day last summer my five-year-old son walked in from the backyard and dropped a pill bug on the dining room table where I was eating my scrambled eggs. ‘Pill bugs are the dinosaurs of the backyard,’ he told me gravely. And I thanked him, because now I had an idea for a new poem. As anyone who has kids knows, they are born poets. The trick is to help them hold onto it as the distractions of adulthood loom.” (web)

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter