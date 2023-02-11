“Adult Night at Skate World” by Christina Kallery

Christina Kallery

ADULT NIGHT AT SKATE WORLD

You’d think it was an eighth grade dance,

the way we stand shyly eying each other

when the first slow notes sound for couples’ skate.

A fifty-ish man in a striped headband

and custom skates fit with blinking lights

asks would I mind? So we roll from the worn

carpet onto the glossy floor. One hand on my waist,

he gazes at a far wall and sings in high, quivering

tones to Endless Love. We pass a dozen

other couples: office managers in sport shirts,

single mothers squeezed into new jeans

and a few lone ones gliding through the tide of clasped hands.

Take the handsome Indian man with dark hair swept

like a raven’s wings from its stern middle part,

the moustache trimmed to a neat em-dash.

He moves like a figure skater, one long leg aloft

behind his jump-suited frame. No woman here tonight

can match his prowess as he weaves easy figure eights,

turns and sails backwards without a glance;

though I imagine his likely office job, manning

some cubicle in a gray and taupe-y sea

and the gaping dark that crouches nightly at his door.

Now the rink’s Robert Plant commands the floor

beneath a silver disco orb and twirls once, twice,

a third time, pretending not to watch us

watching him. In his prime in ’85, that bleached

mass of frizzed-out curls would have bobbed radiant

under hot stage lights during the guitar solo,

his attention rapt to the art at hand, yet aware

as a preening animal of the lip-glossed girls

in the front row whose eyes simmered

with envy and desire. But the gigs

have fizzled into soundlessness,

the Dodge van scrapped, the red guitar lies

long untuned in its velvet chamber

and each Sunday at eight he pulls the black skates

from their nook and somehow finds a rhythm

not unlike rock and roll in this dim-lit dome

with its carnival colors and claw machine and women

fluffing their hair in restroom mirrors.

Just overhead hover the sour divorces,

languished careers, botched plans, those hours when life

took a sharp turn toward the inscrutable

and left us older and daunted in its wake.

But when the DJ calls the night’s last song, we—

the lonesome and afraid, the jaded

and lost—peer through strobe lights

for somebody, if not lovable, then not a lunatic

and sing to a tune we first heard the summer

someone else left and we wept against a cool steering wheel

and felt the world spin, fierce and marvelous beneath our feet.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

__________

Christina Kallery: “I spent my childhood in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where I learned the following: toads do not like dollhouses, snow pants are universally unflattering and Duran Duran will never, ever schedule a tour date in Marquette. Keats’ ‘Isabella; or, the Pot of Basil’ was the first poem that emotionally affected me. When I was sixteen, I came across it in an old, beat-up library book and literally wept when I got to the scene where Isabella’s lover’s ghost appears at her bed. I still haven’t entirely lost my Romantic sensibility—sometimes to my chagrin. I still love poems that resonate at an emotional level.” (web)

98 SHARES Facebook Twitter