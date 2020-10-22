October 22, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2020: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Pool Head” by Pat Singer. “Visiting the Gardens at DePugh Nursing Center, Winter Park, Florida” was written by Vivian Shipley for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Vivian Shipley

VISITING THE GARDENS AT DEPUGH NURSING CENTER, WINTER PARK, FLORIDA

As if I am in a zoo, I peer through

bars of the black iron fence.

Restricted by the coronavirus

to outdoor visits, I’m unable

to touch my sister parked

in her wheelchair by the aide.

Under a trellis, vines seem

to yearn as I do to touch her hair.

Azure blue flowers, centered

in purple, rest near her face,

eyes closed, lips flatlining.

I whisper Mary Oliver’s lines,

I thought the earth remembered me,

she took me back so tenderly,

arranging her dark skirts, her pockets

full of lichens and seeds.

Someone has smeared on fire engine

red lipstick as if my sister might flirt

again, arm on a jukebox, index finger

running down a man’s tie.

Like a live beetle savaged

by fire ants swarming its cranium,

a brain tumor eats from inside out

until Mary Alice, who cannot

escape her executioner, will die.

I know the tumor in her skull is like

an ember, burning until any memory

of me in her lobes has been turned

to white ash. But if I could remove

the top of her head like the surgeon

had done to debulk the tumor, I’d like

to believe I’d find our pool in Kentucky

with us, the three sisters in tank suits.

Mary is floating on her back in yellow.

I sit on the edge in blue daring only

to dangle my feet in the water.

My youngest sister, naturally in red,

dives from the high board.

As a child, Mary Alice was the good girl,

Pointed her toes in ballet class, strung

glass beads on elastic bracelets in Methodist

church camp to help others find salvation:

white, the purity of Mary, red, the blood

Jesus shed, even for me. To give me faith,

she explained good and evil are like sun

and rain. God sends rainbows to make

sense of them together. I’d shoot back,

I didn’t need the world to have meaning,

had no ache to be saved or have afterlife.

Now, to be with her again, I do.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2020, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Pat Singer: “The way this poem unfolds feels very real and unexpected. I enjoy the surprising and unpredictable way that the sister’s tumor introduces the visual of the pool inside the mind. The writer captured the grim, desolate reality of visiting someone who is unable to care for themselves anymore. Visiting someone who’s a husk of what they once were is difficult, sobering, and emotional. The words the writer uses conveys these feelings with raw power and an authentic voice. The visual cues tie in well with the art literally, but also manages to expand the meaningfulness into something much more robust and with more depth than what is on the surf.”