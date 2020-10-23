October 23, 2020

Lewis Crawford

TO THE MAN WHO MAY OR MAY NOT BE MY FATHER

I was twenty-one when we first spoke;

not first met—

spoke.

No, not because I didn’t try. I remember

being fourteen and watching my grandmother’s hands shuffle

through a stack of old Polaroids,

sun-bleached and yellow from nicotine.

As we fumbled from picture to picture, I noticed

a face, your face, and I asked her who it was.

Your father , she said. Your real one.

Can you even imagine

me standing in her kitchen, middle of the night,

being stared at by cheap porcelain roosters,

stumbling through a Coweta County phone book

for a name that I should own by right?

Can you imagine finding that name,

your face red with heat? No, not anger, not yet,

maybe love, but you don’t know what love is, but you think you do,

as a woman picks up the phone, asks your name, then hangs up.

It takes you a couple times to catch the hint but you learn.

So you do what everyone else does to get rid of a problem:

you bury it, hoping that the soil will break it down

to the insignificant nothing that you want it to be

and there you are, twenty-one, standing on a car lot

in the middle of July, the time of year that heat hits

the asphalt so hard that if you stand in one place too long,

the soles of your Goodwill penny loafers stick to the ground

like a rat, half-submerged, in a glue trap.

Your boss says You don’t take orders.

If you wanna take orders, get a job at Long Horns.

So you do what got you the job in the first place: you talk.

Yeah, the trunk has 14.8 cubic feet of space.

In English: Groceries. Lots of groceries.

Yeah, this baby has 580 horsepower.

In English: Women. Lots of women.

And maybe you sell one, maybe you don’t,

but one thing’s for sure, the night comes down

and there you are, sitting in your office,

with a Coweta County phone book, calling

people who just got done spending their day

busting their ass to make copper wire, or whatever,

and they’re sitting down to dinner with their kids

who don’t appreciate them, and their wives

who don’t cheat on them but think about it,

and it’s meatloaf night, and there they sit,

utensils clutched in their hands and brought down

like spears on the night’s kill, and here you come

to ask if they’ve thought about trading

their piece of shit Chevy for something they can’t afford.

And when one says No in the nicest way he can,

you ask again. The answer is still No,

but, this time, with a Fuck in front of it

before he says Don’t call back and hangs up.

But You don’t take orders . So you write

a note beside the number: Call back in a month.

Then you trace your finger down the page

and see a name. One you should know

better than you do and you remember

your grandmother’s hand, resting between your shoulder blades,

saying, You don’t need him . Yes,

you remember that hand:

the nails coated in chipped red lacquer,

the knotted nub where she lost her pinky

to the hydraulic press of a Toyota plant,

the blue-veins that wrapped around her wrist and knuckles,

tying it all together like the belts of some mortal engine.

And you see that name and You don’t need him

but you want him to know that.

So you pick up the phone and, as you dial,

something familiar comes over you. Heat

but, this time, anger— definitely anger

as he picks up and the only thing that stumbles

out of your mouth is a name. Your name.

Then he curses as he walks into another room,

swearing to a woman that it’s Nothing, damnit. Nothing.

Then silence.

Listen,

I got a wife and two kids.

I’m not gonna badmouth your mama

but she got around.

You could be anybody’s. Anybody’s.

Good luck. I mean it.

Then you’re twenty-seven, leaning on the railing

of a bridge, watching two people, maybe lovers,

casting rocks across a frozen pond and, for a moment,

you’d give anything absolutely anything

to be the stone rolling off their fingertips. Their hands

holding, guiding, letting loose. Then air, the rush

of coolness, the ice cracking beneath you, falling,

sinking as the water ripples like waves of light on crystal,

deeper into that which shaped you, darker, darker.

Then earth. Stillness. Rest.

Oh, God. Can you imagine?

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

Lewis Crawford: “Growing up dirt poor in Georgia, it seems like everyone in my family has worked for either the food service or some other form of customer care. Personally, I spent six years selling cars at a dealership called Mike Bell Chevrolet where, instead of pushing two-dollar cheeseburgers, I sold used Corvettes and made small talk with the townsfolk. Though much of my work revolves around the complicated relationship I have with my grandfather and grandmother, I try to keep most of it in a simple, working-class vernacular, because that’s what I was raised on.”