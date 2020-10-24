October 24, 2020

Prisha Rao (age 14)

UNDYING MEMORIES

Some people say that when you die

you learn everything, you learn every little secret

and piece of knowledge in the world

I am hoping that my uncle learnt that his brothers still loved him

Even after fighting about money endlessly,

they never forgot to forgive him,

so I hope he knows

I found out and

I couldn’t feel anything

I still cried knowing that I didn’t want this to happen

Longing to feel something,

I started to think that the feeling of nothing

was the same as the feeling of death

His soul was just gone from the face of the Earth

This fact hit me

And the fact was that I wasn’t ever going to

get to laugh talk and cry with him ever again

And most of all I felt pity and grief for my family and myself

This feeling felt better than nothing

My friends helped me up

And embraced me

They didn’t even ask me while I sobbed

They just held me

as I muttered, “I didn’t pray hard enough”

My thoughts continued cluttering around

It’s probably going to be like this when I die or my sister dies

One of us has to deal with the other’s death

Slip into the same thoughts that I did before

We slipped into it seven more times that year

I can still hear my mom saying

it’s not an “eight sons and one daughter” family anymore

It’s “one of us is dead”

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Prisha Rao: “Poetry is a piece of literary form of art that is usually up to interpretation. I feel as though some of my thoughts are ambiguous pieces of dough that can be open to interpretation as well. When I put these thoughts onto paper, they come easier out in the form of poetry. There are basically no limitations, so my writing can truly convey what I am trying to say.”